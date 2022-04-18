StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after buying an additional 185,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $195.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

