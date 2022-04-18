StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $259,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $328.26 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

