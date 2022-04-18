StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.57.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $321.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

