StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of CB stock opened at $210.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

