Stratos (STOS) Market Cap Hits $25.90 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.76 or 0.07481365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,835.06 or 1.00238128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

