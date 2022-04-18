Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stryker were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,011. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.