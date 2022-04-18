Substratum (SUB) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $749,073.72 and $242.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

