Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 324 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.