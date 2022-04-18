Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 318,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,784,100 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,694,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 588,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,772,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

