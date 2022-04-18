Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,799. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.
