Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,799. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

