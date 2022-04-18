Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Buy

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $14.50 price target on the stock.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

