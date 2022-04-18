Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Buy

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $14.50 price target on the stock.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

