Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SDACW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,212. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

