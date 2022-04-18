Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,786,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 647,466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,684,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,139,000 after buying an additional 620,990 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after buying an additional 332,382 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,121,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

