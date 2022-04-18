Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,750. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

