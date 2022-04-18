Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.69

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 2352551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.