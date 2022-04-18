Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.75.

Shares of TVE opened at C$5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

