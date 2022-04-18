Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.86

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

TARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

