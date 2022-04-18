Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 37,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,946,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.