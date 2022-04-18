TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 7,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,967. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
