TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 7,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,967. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.