Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. 4,520,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

