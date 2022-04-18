Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.29.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$54.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.56. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$55.43. The firm has a market cap of C$29.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

