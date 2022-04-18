Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 160,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

