Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. 52,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,693. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

