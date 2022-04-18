Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 237,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,789,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

