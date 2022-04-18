TERA (TERA) Hits One Day Volume of $47.00

TERA (TERA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. TERA has a market cap of $465,362.09 and approximately $47.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TERA has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.56 or 0.07346370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,691.46 or 0.99959225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041598 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

