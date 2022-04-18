TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $12.73 Average PT from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

TerrAscend stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 214,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TerrAscend will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

