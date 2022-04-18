TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $12.73 Average PT from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
TerrAscend stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 214,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
