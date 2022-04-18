Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGH. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE TGH opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.