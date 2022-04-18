The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AES stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

