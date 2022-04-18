The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

DXYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.