The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Bank of America

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $349.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

