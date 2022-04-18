The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Bank of America

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $349.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.79.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.64.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
