The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $28.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 355,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 17,270.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

