The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after buying an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.41. The company had a trading volume of 657,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,429. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $157.94 and a 12 month high of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

