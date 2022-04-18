The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $310.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

