The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. 179,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

