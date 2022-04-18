The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $35,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 20.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Progressive by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $2.30 on Monday, reaching $109.81. 57,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,510. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

