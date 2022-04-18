The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMUUY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.86. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2504 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

