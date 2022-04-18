Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $655,564.93 and $1.27 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

