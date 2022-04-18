Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TILCF stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

