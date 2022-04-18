Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TILCF stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
About Till Capital (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Till Capital (TILCF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.