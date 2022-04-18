Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.79

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 63711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

