Tixl [NEW] Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.18 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (TXL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tixl [NEW] has a total market cap of $24.14 million and $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.80 or 0.07491782 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.89 or 0.99989860 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041595 BTC.
