TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $153.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS TMXXF remained flat at $$103.11 on Wednesday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

