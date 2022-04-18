Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 142,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,862,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.