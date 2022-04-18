Tornado Cash (TORN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.18 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $50.56 million and $25.18 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.97 or 0.00112856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.