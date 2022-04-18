Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 30,859 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.23% of Coherent worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 230.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 643.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,122. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $275.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

