Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $46,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 76.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $70.82. 66,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

