Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 11,901 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.14. 10,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.07 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average of $305.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

