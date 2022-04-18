Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 11,903 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $39,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,224. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.38 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

