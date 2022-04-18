Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 58,338 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $54,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock remained flat at $$54.98 during trading on Monday. 136,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.