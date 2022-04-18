Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,039 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $40,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $90,515,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 356,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,610. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.