Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 181.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average of $256.04. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

